Hockey Sweden is following Finland’s example: KHL players will no longer be involved in the national team

“We have noted that Russia has used the KHL as its propaganda tool, and the situation has escalated during the playoffs. On the part of the Swedish Hockey Association, we are going to ensure that players who choose to play in KHL for next season will not join our national team. Officially, the decision will be made by the federal government after the term, ”the secretary general Johan Stark said in a press release.

Sweden is hosting the EHT tournament this week, which Finland will initially face in Tampere, Switzerland, on Thursday. The matches are part of the preparations for the World Championships in Tampere and Helsinki. Finland and Sweden play on the World Cup in the same starting block.