Washington.- President Joe Biden launched this Saturday a veiled warning about the threats to democracy of his predecessor, donald trumpand praised the work of the press, which he said “is more important than ever in the last century”.

Biden became the first president since 2016 to attend the correspondents dinner of the White House, a tradition that dates back to 1924 and in which the presidents usually give a humorous speech and recognize the work of the journalists who cover them.

“This is the first time a president has attended this dinner in six years. It’s understandable, we had a horrible plague followed by two years of covid,” he joked. Biden in reference to the term of Trump, who never attended the gala during his four years in power.

Read more: Republicans supported Donald Trump’s plan to stay in power

In a more serious tone, the president warned that there “a poison that runs through democracy” American, in apparent allusion to the attempt to Trump to turn around the result of the elections in 2020, and its influence in the Republican Party, according to what was published by EFE.

The leaders of that party in several key states have taken note of what did not work in 2020 and are now designing ways to boycott the result of the elections in 2024 if they consider it necessary, thanks to their power in state parliaments.

“When lies are used to bury the truth (…), what is clear, and I say this from the heart, is that you in the free press matter more than ever in the last century,” he stressed. Biden.

confident in his reelection

The mandatary He also warned of the problem of “misinformation” at the international level, where the world order created after World War II is “under serious assault”, alluding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

After paying tribute to the journalists who died in Ukraine, Biden acknowledged that the work of the press it’s tough, because “the industry is changing” and there is “intense pressure to shake things up rather than shed light.”

“But the truth matters. American democracy is not a reality show,” he stressed. Biden He made two references to his intention to run for reelection in 2024, something that many in the country doubt due to his 79 years of age.

“I am not worried about the legislative elections (in November), or if they generate more partisan obstruction.

I am sure that we will be able to solve it in the six years that I have left in the Presidency,” he stressed.

Then he gave way to humorist Trevor Noah, special guest of the night to do a monologue, and said:

Now you can laugh at the president, and unlike what would happen in Moscow, he will not go to jail.”

Trevor Noah jokes

Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” joked that during his visit to Poland last month, Biden caused a stir by saying that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, should no longer be in power, until “someone explained to Russia that none of the things Russia wants Biden they end up getting it”.

“This is truly the golden age of conspiracy theories, whether it’s on the right wing who believes Trump can still win the 2020 election, or on the left who believes Joe Biden he can win the 2024 ones,” he added.

The South African comedian recognized the work of the Spanish chef José Andrés, of whom he said that he is always there when there is a disaster and “that is probably why he is sitting at the CNN table”, and highlighted the presence at the gala of other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and her partner, comedian Pete Davidson.

Read more: The United States ignores Putin’s threats and increases support for Ukraine

The dinner brought together some 2,600 people in a hotel ballroom despite a surge in COVID-19 infections in Washington, prompting America’s top epidemiologist Anthony Fauci to cancel his attendance and Biden himself to spend less time at the event.