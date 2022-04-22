Disappeared of lung cancer, the former Montreal Canadiens player was one of the greatest in league history, winning 5 Stanley Cups in the 1970s

After Mike Bossy, the NHL loses another big one. Indeed, a very great. In fact, Guy Lafleur, who had been suffering from lung cancer for some time, died at the age of 70. It was the former player’s family who made the news public. Lafleur is one of the three stars who have marked the history of the most successful professional ice hockey franchise (24 Stanley Cup, 5 with Lafleur between ’73 and ’79), together with Jean Béliveau, Maurice (Rocket) Richard.

Flying Frenchmen – In 2005, the great reporter Red Fisher wrote a series of articles on Montreal Gazette, lining up the top 10 players he had seen during his career, placed Béliveau at number 1, Richard at number 2 and Lafleur at number 3. No one has ever had or will ever have a greater impact on the Canadiens franchise. Guy, together with his two companions, made the Canadiens the “Flying Frenchmen”, making them the best franchise in the NHL.

In October 2020, Lafleur announced that during a follow-up visit at the Center hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal, doctors told him that lung cancer had returned. Lafleur had undergone quadruple bypass heart surgery in September 2019 and returned to the hospital two months later for surgery to remove the upper lobe of one of his lungs and lymph nodes.

Even Prime Minister Trudeau wished to express his regret over Lafleur’s disappearance: “Guy was unlike anyone else on the ice. His speed and ability to achieve were incredible. He set numerous records and was a five-time Stanley Cup champion. it has inspired countless Quebec, Canadian and hockey fans around the world. We will miss you, Number 10. “

April 22 – 3:41 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Hockey #goodbye #legend #Guy #Lafleur #died