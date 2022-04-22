A total of seventeen diplomatic representations have reopened their offices in kyivThe Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday through its Facebook account.

Many embassies and consulates in kyiv moved their offices to western Ukraine at the start of the war for security reasons.

Now, according to the ministry, there are again in kyiv representations of countries like the Czech RepublicEstonian, France, Georgia, IranKazakhstan, Latvia, Moldova, Poland, Slovenia, Turkey, Vatican, Italy and the EUamong others.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that more and more embassies are reopening their offices in kyiv, which it interprets as a sign that the world supports Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

“This is one more proof that the world believes in Ukraine and supports it,” the ministry says on its Facebook account.

UK Confirmation

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson announced this Friday that the United Kingdom will open its embassy in kyiv next week as a response to the success of the Army and the people of Ukraine to the Russian invasion.

“Today I can announce that very soon, next week, we will reopen our embassy in the capital of Ukraine,” Johnson said at a news conference in New Delhi, which ended a two-day official visit to India.

The British Prime Minister assured that the reopening of the diplomatic legation is possible thanks to “the extraordinary strength and success of President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and the Ukrainian people in resisting the Russian forces in kyiv.”

The British government, in a statement, however, noted that the day of reopening “will depend on the security situation”, explaining that until now British diplomatic personnel had remained in western Ukraine to provide humanitarian and security support. another type after the conflict broke out.

Ads from Spain and Italy

The Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, announced his ministerial relief at the Moncloa Palace.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez plans to travel to kyiv in the coming days to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenksi, and convey to him in person the solidarity of Spain in the face of the invasion that his country is suffering by Russia.

Government sources informed EFE of Sánchez’s trip to kyiv after the Spanish chief executive announced on Monday that Spain would reopen its embassy in Ukraine “in a few days.”

A gesture that he explained as a sign of the commitment of the Government and of Spanish society with the Ukrainian people. The exact date of Sánchez’s trip to kyiv has not yet been revealed for security reasons and because the details of the visit are being outlined.

But it is expected that, in addition to meeting Zelenski, it coincides with the day on which the Spanish embassy will be reopened in the Ukrainian capital.

With this trip, Sánchez will join the same gesture that other leaders of European Union countries and community institutions have made, such as its head, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Spain is with Ukraine. In a few days we will reopen the Spanish embassy in kyiv, as a sign of our commitment to the Ukrainian people. This is a war by Putin against the values ​​that the EU stands for. Therefore, unity is our main strength. #PedroSánchezESp pic.twitter.com/kJB5zzrRY9 – Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 18, 2022

For its part, the Italian embassy in Ukraine, which was transferred from kyiv to Lviv (west) in March for security reasons, reopened in the capital on Monday, according to concordant sources.

Like other Western countries, Rome decided in early March to close its embassy in kyiv “due to the worsening security situation.”

It is the symbol of an Italy that wastes no time, that does not stop believing in diplomacy and constantly seeks peace.

The head of Italian diplomacy, Luigi Di Maio, indicated on Friday that Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazo had arrived in kyiv and that the Italian representation would be “fully operational again from Monday.”

In your page, the embassy stresses that its services are limited to business assistance, Italian citizens and the issuance of urgent travel permits. Visa applications are suspended.

*With information from EFE and AFP

