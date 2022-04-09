Hockey René Fasel even confused the Russian media with his KHL response

Fasel was in Moscow on Friday watching a KHL match.

International former chairman of the Hockey Association (IIHF) René Faselilla has a well-known good relationship with Russia and the Hockey League KHL. In March, KHL already had time to announce that Fasel had been hired for development work, but the Swiss denied the matter.

On Friday, Fasel was watching the KHL playoff match between TsSKA and St. Petersburg SKA in Moscow. The Russian media was interested in whether Fasel works at KHL.

“I’m not here,” Fasel replied confusingly unless it was a translation error.

Fasel’s response was told at least Gazeta and All Hockey.

Faselin a new adventure in the world of Russian hockey has sparked criticism both inside and outside of hockey.

The IIHF reports on its websitethat it is examining Fasel’s involvement in the activities of KHL and the Russian Hockey Federation. Fasel’s statements on the war in Ukraine are also under investigation.

Fasel is known to have close ties with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with. For example, he has previously criticized the decision to exclude Russia and Belarus from international hockey.

TSN channel hockey commentator Gord Miller said On Twitterthat Fasel should be deprived of its honorary presidency because of Fasel’s sympathy for Russia and its criticism of the Russian team’s ban on competition.

Former Prime Minister of Finland Alexander Stubb stated on Twitter in March that Fasel is “ashamed of the international hockey family” and should not be invited to the World Championships in Tampere and Helsinki in May.

Fasel chaired the IIHF from 1994 to 2021.

Fasel was the first in Finland to report on his visit to Moscow Evening News.