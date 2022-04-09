As expected, there will be spotlights on some of the most prominent prospects, remembering that several have turned professional after showing their ability and potential.

Here we leave you ten of the jewels that will be in the championship:

Emmanuel Ochoa, goalkeeper of the San José Earthquakes has been called up to the Mexican team #Sub16. Ochoa did the preseason with the first team under the orders of Matías Almeyda. Photo credit: @miseleccionmx pic.twitter.com/kGw10SIkYm — Mexican Prospects (@MXProspects) April 26, 2021

At the same time, he is the second youngest player to sign up for a team in the mlsin back of freddy aduApart from that, he has represented his country at the under-14 and under-15 level, but also at the under-16 and under-18 of Mexico.

Although he still needs to add minutes with the first team, he has already seen action with the Earthquake II in the first two weeks of MLS NEXTPro.

He will be one of the referents in the groups of his age, where the faces will be seen against River Plate, Nashville SC Y D.C. Unitedin group J.

He should be watched closely to see if he can make a difference with the U-17s from The Five Stripes.

With his height of 1.83 meters he must be one of the leaders of the lower part.

Another youth soccer debut! Congratulations to 16-Year-Old Brooklyn Raines ? #Go crazy pic.twitter.com/rFkZUJeMV2 — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) October 18, 2021

He can also act as an attacking midfielder.

Us: Who balled out during MLS NEXT Fest?

You (in unison): Jude Wellings The U17 Real Salt Lake captain led his squad through an undefeated run during their GA Cup Qualifiers and bagged two goals in the process. pic.twitter.com/KdZ1JsIRN2 —MLS NEXT (@MLSNEXT) December 14, 2021

High hopes are placed on him as a person because he has given a great performance with the Royal Monarchs in 2021, because of it, he signed a homegrown contract with the RSL at the beginning of 2022.

His intelligence, experience and quality despite his 15 years of age are extremely impressive.

Next up on our Getting II Know Revs II series is Esmir Bajraktarevic ? As the midfielder heads out to compete in the GA Cup with the @NERevsAcademy U-17s, hear about who’s had a big impact on his career and what Drake song he’d use for karaoke? pic.twitter.com/XUJ7fc0NO9 — New England Revolution II (@NERevolution2) April 8, 2022

He knows how to move in different parts of the field, either in the center or on the sides, always generating clear opportunities for his squad.

He also has Bosnian nationality.

✅ Seattle United

✅ Sounders Academy

✅ Tacoma Defiance

✅ First Team Congrats to Reed Baker-Whiting on being named to the GA Cup Rising XI! ? ?: https://t.co/OnctByDP6d pic.twitter.com/nP4nmNfNMK — Sounders FC Academy (@SoundersAcademy) April 8, 2022

The 17-year-old has also represented the TeamUSA in the U-15.

The winger is difficult to mark due to his great speed and cunning, which can cause problems either with or without the ball.

It has appeared in different publications such as Top Pro Prospects at the Gen Adidas Cup, Top MLS Homegrown Prospect, Boys YNT Regional IDamong others.

Bento Estrela, remember that name, 14 years old (he turns 15 tomorrow) from the Red Bull Academy and signs his first contract with the MLS NYRB. He is going to be a crack and in a few years he will come to Leipzig. Remember what Uncle Leipzig said. Hug and have a nice day? pic.twitter.com/upSeeiWGwc — ??? (@notbenyi_) February 9, 2021

For now, he is a promising prospect in midfield, even though he has not played many minutes since signing his professional contract in January 2021, as he suffered some crippling injuries last year.

The Under-17 player has the ability and the profile to dominate the midfield.

16 year-old New England Revolution midfielder, Noel Buck, has been training with #nffc U23s. pic.twitter.com/VeMg4roi0Z — Grant (@Grantnffc1) January 7, 2022

In his walk he has faced great rivals, so the Boston under-17 team is called to be a dark horse.

One of his great advantages is that he can contribute to the offense on either side.

Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) has announced the incorporation of the first Homegrown Player in its history with winger Felipe Valencia. The 15-year-old already has professional experience playing with Fort Lauderdale of the USL. #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/AiwfDgzLPL – Manuel Vaquero (@ManuVaquero_) December 18, 2020

He hasn’t made his debut yet. mlsbecause normally he is performing with the Inter Miami II.

This trip is a great opportunity for the winger as he can have an offensive impact on youthful defenders as he continues to develop and improve.

At just 13 years old, Axel Kei made his debut for the Real Monarchs, a team from the second division in the United States. ???⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vNkPNbYzaG – Valentin Torres Erwerle ✍️?️ (@TorresErwerle) October 10, 2021

In the past, the striker has already stood out in said competition, shining in the MLS Under-15 Next Cuphelping to Royal Salt Lake will win Kei became the youngest signing in the history of the mlsbreaking the record for freddy adu.

His presence at the front will be a determining factor and despite the fact that he is still 14 years old, he could appear with the U-17 squad, where they will clash against tigers, CF Montreal Y houston dynamo.