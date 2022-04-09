This weekend in Frisco, Texas, another edition of the Generation ADIDAS Cupafter a two-year hiatus. The ensembles of the Academy of the MLS U-15 and U-17 they will play against each other and against the best youth academies from around the world.
As expected, there will be spotlights on some of the most prominent prospects, remembering that several have turned professional after showing their ability and potential.
Here we leave you ten of the jewels that will be in the championship:
The goalkeeper belongs to San Jose Earthquakessigning with the team when he was just 14 years old, turning professional in November 2019, which is why he made national sports headlines.
At the same time, he is the second youngest player to sign up for a team in the mlsin back of freddy aduApart from that, he has represented his country at the under-14 and under-15 level, but also at the under-16 and under-18 of Mexico.
Although he still needs to add minutes with the first team, he has already seen action with the Earthquake II in the first two weeks of MLS NEXTPro.
He will be one of the referents in the groups of his age, where the faces will be seen against River Plate, Nashville SC Y D.C. Unitedin group J.
center back of the Atlanta United At 16 years old, he has already signed a professional contract that comes into force at the beginning of 2023, apart from which he has added a large number of minutes with the Atlanta United II in 2021.
He should be watched closely to see if he can make a difference with the U-17s from The Five Stripes.
With his height of 1.83 meters he must be one of the leaders of the lower part.
The pivot signed with the houston dynamo earlier this year, so he’s still fitting in with the roster. Thanks to his potential and his very promising future, he is expected to shine with the U-17 of the orange.
He can also act as an attacking midfielder.
A midfielder who champions the cause of Royal Salt Lake Sub-17.
High hopes are placed on him as a person because he has given a great performance with the Royal Monarchs in 2021, because of it, he signed a homegrown contract with the RSL at the beginning of 2022.
His intelligence, experience and quality despite his 15 years of age are extremely impressive.
He also plays as a midfielder, but with the New England Revolution IIwith whom he signed at the end of 2021, earning a call-up for the U-20 national team of the USA in this 2022.
He knows how to move in different parts of the field, either in the center or on the sides, always generating clear opportunities for his squad.
He also has Bosnian nationality.
The Seattle Sounders also has its own prospect, a midfielder born in 2005 who already has full experience in the mls.
One of the great qualities of the green element is that it can do a little of everything, which makes it stand out from the rest.
The 17-year-old has also represented the TeamUSA in the U-15.
One more of houston dynamowhich was even an option for the U-17 team of The Stars and Stripes for a trip to South America.
The winger is difficult to mark due to his great speed and cunning, which can cause problems either with or without the ball.
It has appeared in different publications such as Top Pro Prospects at the Gen Adidas Cup, Top MLS Homegrown Prospect, Boys YNT Regional IDamong others.
It is expected that the player of the New York Red Bulls joins the competition after spending a few days with the Portuguese youth team.
For now, he is a promising prospect in midfield, even though he has not played many minutes since signing his professional contract in January 2021, as he suffered some crippling injuries last year.
The Under-17 player has the ability and the profile to dominate the midfield.
The midfielder signed a contract with the New England Revolutionhaving turned pro with the Rev II.
In his walk he has faced great rivals, so the Boston under-17 team is called to be a dark horse.
One of his great advantages is that he can contribute to the offense on either side.
In December 2020, he became the first player to graduate and sign a contract with the Academy’s first team. Inter Miami F.C..
He hasn’t made his debut yet. mlsbecause normally he is performing with the Inter Miami II.
This trip is a great opportunity for the winger as he can have an offensive impact on youthful defenders as he continues to develop and improve.
Born in the Ivory Coast, he grew up in Brazil and then moved to San Diego in 2017, where he was called up to a youth training camp at USA in 2019.
In the past, the striker has already stood out in said competition, shining in the MLS Under-15 Next Cuphelping to Royal Salt Lake will win Kei became the youngest signing in the history of the mlsbreaking the record for freddy adu.
His presence at the front will be a determining factor and despite the fact that he is still 14 years old, he could appear with the U-17 squad, where they will clash against tigers, CF Montreal Y houston dynamo.
