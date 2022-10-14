After several experiences in Nhl and Khl, the Canadian is ready for this new adventure, where he will be joined by fellow countryman Mike Pelino. The presentation conference will be held on Wednesday 19 October
Canadian Mike Keenan is the new head coach of the Italian National Hockey Team. This was announced by the Italian Ice Sports Federation itself through an official press release on its website. This is a top-level choice, given that Keenan can boast experiences and great successes in the most important international leagues (Nhl and Khl), as well as the leadership of the Canada team. To support him in this adventure there will be his compatriot Mike Pelino.
the presentation
–
Wednesday 19 October at 10:30 am, there will be the presentation press conference at the Sheraton Hotel in Bolzano, where in addition to the new technician there will also be the president Fisg Andrea Gios, the vice president Thomas Rottensteiner, the head of the hockey sector Marcello Cobelli and the head of the national hockey teams Stefan Zisser.
