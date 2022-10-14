Canadian Mike Keenan is the new head coach of the Italian National Hockey Team. This was announced by the Italian Ice Sports Federation itself through an official press release on its website. This is a top-level choice, given that Keenan can boast experiences and great successes in the most important international leagues (Nhl and Khl), as well as the leadership of the Canada team. To support him in this adventure there will be his compatriot Mike Pelino.