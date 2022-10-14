The board of Club Deportivo Guadalajara is working on the incorporation of what will be the institution’s next sports director starting in the coming weeks before the start of Clausura 2023.
According to information from Andre Marinthe talks are very advanced with a history of Real Madrid, it is about Ferdinand Iron who could take over the vacancy you recently vacated Ricardo Pelaez.
“Very accelerated conversations with Fernando Hierro, a history of Spanish football and Real Madrid, coach of the Spanish team in the last World Cup and who would be willing to come to Guadalajara to make decisions and reorganize everything that is happening in Amaury Vergara’s team “explained the journalist through his video column the autopsy for Halftime.
In this way, the Sacred Flock would begin a new Era, and although its arrival is not yet assured, there is talk that it could be very close to becoming official, in any case, the rojiblanco team would also have conversations with other candidates such as Alvaro Davilawho a year ago was crowned champion with Cruz Azul.
The former defender debuted in the Royal Valladolid and he played most of his career in the merengue team until he came out and played his last couple of years in Qatar and England.
After his retirement as a footballer, he held the position of sports director of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (2007-2011 and 2017-2018), coinciding in his first stage with the Euro-World Cup double, and was general director of the Malagain the 2011-12 season.
As a coach, he began as Real Madrid’s second coach in the 2014-15 season, and later directed the Real Oviedo in the 2016-17 season and the Spanish team in the 2018 Russia World Cup.
