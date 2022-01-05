Hockey Counter striker Eric Staal wants to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics

Staal, 37, who won Olympic gold in Vancouver, played his previous games last season in the Stanley Cup finals.

Last veteran striker who played in the hockey league NHL in the Stanley Cup finals Eric Staal, 37, wants to represent Canada at the Beijing Olympics.

Stalin’s dreams were shared by his agent on Wednesday Rick Curran.

“When the NHL and [pelaajayhdistys] The NHLPA decided not to take part in the Olympics, Staal told them he was interested, ”Curran said supplier To Michael Traikos.

“And it was of mutual interest,” the agent added.

Traikos is a journalist for the Canadian media company Postmedia. Stalin’s Olympic dreams were reported in the Group’s press Calgary Herald and Toronto Sun. in their newsletters.

Staal hasn’t played at all this season. He has been training in Minnesota, according to his agent.

“He has skated every day and trained with the idea that a few clubs have shown constant interest. Eric wants to make sure he’s able to jump in after the opportunity, and it won’t take him long to prepare, ”Curran said.

During his NHL career, Staal have played 1,293 regular season games with 441 + 593 = 1,034 and 83 playoffs with 23 + 36 = 59. He has won the Canadian Shirt Olympic Gold 2010 and World Championships 2007.

Traikos also says the defender Owen Power belonging to the Canadian race team in Beijing. The 19-year-old Power is the number one booking for the summer 2021 NHL booking ceremony.

Canadian Sportsnet confirmed Power’s Olympic venue as early as Tuesday and mentioned on the issue again on Wednesday, reporting on Stalin’s Olympic interest.