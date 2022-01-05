welcome
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Ómicron expands around the worldWhile Israel registered a record number of COVID-19 infections and in 24 hours it detected almost 12 thousand cases, a study from that country showed a very high efficacy of the fourth dose of the pfizer vaccine.
Laura Maria Avendaño Ladino
While Israel recorded a record number of COVID-19 infections, a study from that country showed high efficacy of the fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Ómicron #expands #world
Leave a Reply