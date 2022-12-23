A few days ago, the company withdrew clothes from stores, after Bieber said that the company “did not obtain his approval.”

“Justin’s licensee has confirmed that H&M has the correct contracts and has followed all appropriate approval procedures for each design chosen,” H&M wrote in a statement.

On Monday, Bieber urged his 270 million Instagram followers not to buy the products, saying they were “garbage” and offered for sale without his consent, prompting the company to withdraw the products from its outlets.

“Out of respect for Justin, we have withdrawn the products from our website and stores, and are working on finding the best way to take advantage of them,” the company said, adding that it has been a partner in Bieber Goods since 2016.

H&M, the world’s second largest fashion retailer, was displaying clothing items bearing images of Bieber or quotes from lyrics he sang, such as “I Miss You More Than Life” or “I miss you more than life” from the song ” ghost” or “spectrum”.