State and municipal health departments registered 42,681 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country. According to the organs, 191 deaths due to complications associated with the disease were also confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the Ministry of Health update released this Thursday (22), with the exception of information from Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul and Piauí, which were not released by the respective state governments.

With the new information, the total number of people infected by the new coronavirus during the pandemic already amounts to 36,092,845.

The number of cases in follow-up of covid-19 stands at 687,844. The term is given to designate cases notified in the last 14 days that were not discharged and did not result in death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 692,652 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,190 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation of whether the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 34,712,349 people have recovered from covid-19. The number corresponds to 96.2% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, the states with the most deaths from covid-19 are: São Paulo (177,120), Rio de Janeiro (76,340), Minas Gerais (64,293), Paraná (45,664) and Rio Grande do Sul (41,421) .

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,036), Amapá (2,165), Roraima (2,180), Tocantins (4,208) and Sergipe (6,481).

Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health

Vaccination

Until this Thursday, the Ministry of Health vaccinometer indicated that a total of 497,320,157 doses of vaccines against covid-19 had been applied in the country since the beginning of the immunization campaign. Of this total, 181.3 million are first dose, 163.8 million are second dose and 5 million are single dose.

The booster dose has already been applied to more than 102.2 million people and the second extra dose or fourth dose to just over 39.8 million. The panel also registers 4.9 million doses as “additional”, which are those applied to those who had received Janssen’s immunizer, in a single dose.