Of humble origins, Eva Duarte moved to Buenos Aires to start her career as an actress. It was there that she would begin to be interested in politics until she married Juan Domingo Perón, who would end up being president of Argentina. So, she became Evita Perón, Argentina’s first lady. She died at the age of 33 from cancer, but her inspiration would remain in the memory of Argentines, as well as her struggle and social commitment. This Tuesday, July 26, marks the 70th anniversary of her death.