The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the extension of the deadline for receiving applications for participation in the fourth edition of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2025 until October 20, 2025. This is to provide the opportunity and sufficient time for more specialized companies and institutions to participate in this event and present the latest modern technology in this field. The winning company in this challenge will receive a cash prize of $3 million..

The fourth edition of the challenge has a new competitive nature for participants under the title: (Dubai Self-Driving Transport District), which confirms the Authority’s keenness to move forward in enhancing the pioneering role of the Dubai Government, and expanding the use of self-driving transportation technology at all levels and levels. This edition of the challenge includes multiple and integrated means of transportation that combine several transportation systems in one area and allow passengers to use these means..

Participants can join the challenge either as a corporate alliance:(Consortium) Composed of more than one company or in the form of an entity composed of one company with the aim of integrating several autonomous self-driving transportation systems: (under the umbrella of one service), and that all leading companies specialized and experienced in the field of autonomous transportation and the field of integrating transportation systems can participate in the challenge.

The Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport comes within the framework of the Authority’s efforts to enhance the pioneering role of the Emirate of Dubai in this field, and its keenness to embody the vision of the wise government aimed at converting 25% of the total transportation trips in Dubai to self-driving trips by 2030..

This challenge is a global platform in this field, through which the most prominent experts and specialists from technology manufacturers, researchers and academics meet to come up with the best ideas and visions that serve the directions of the Dubai Government and achieve the Authority’s strategy through its first goal: “Smart Dubai,” in addition to the Dubai Government initiative represented by (Smart City)..

Participants can register for the challenge now through the website dedicated to this global competition:https://sdchallenge.awardsplatform.comThe names of the final candidates will be announced in late November, while the name of the winning company will be announced in September of next year 2025 during the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport, and the winning company will receive a prize worth $3 million.