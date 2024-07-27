A name and a great commercial and national history for a highly appreciated drink, also and above all in our country. We are talking about the Moretti beerone of the brands perhaps best-selling in the entire country, as well as among the most advertised ever. For the company, however, today is a day of mourning for the serious loss that the historic Italian beer brand is facing.

Annalena Menazzi Morettione of the most well-known and respected figures in Pescara, was first and foremost a woman of extraordinary charm and refinement. Moretti was a well-known entrepreneur and patron with a passion for art. The elderly entrepreneur was just shy of her next birthday but passed away in a tragic accident.

He would have celebrated his birthday on August 19th 81st birthdayand everyone would have said that she was carrying her years splendidly with an always athletic physique and a very careful care for her body. The entrepreneur, heir of the famous Moretti brewery, Annalena was born and raised in Udine. Unfortunately, only yesterday the news of her death in dramatic ways at home for the entrepreneur was released.

THE funerals by Annalena Menazzi Moretti, a renowned entrepreneur in the beer sector, were held this afternoon, organized for July 27 at 5:00 pm at the church of San Pietro Apostolo in Piazza Primo Maggio. The entrepreneur, heir to a large company like Moretti, would have died due to an accident at home.

Originally from Udine, she moved to Pescara in the 1960s, a city to which she remained very attached and where she lived until her death. On Friday 26 July she died at the Pescara civil hospital following a domestic accident of which, however, few details are known. As the heir of a historic family of beer industrialists, Annalena was deeply attached to the city of Pescara, the capital where she promoted numerous exhibitions and art and culture initiatives over the years.