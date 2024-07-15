Next Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 9:05 p.m., the Hydrolightning of Necaxa They will receive a visit from the Monterrey Football Clubfor the match corresponding to matchday three of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday seventeen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 5-2 in favor of the Pandilla del Cerro de la Silla. Monterrey arrives at this match after suffering the worst defeat in BBVA history: 4-0, against Cruz Azul. Necaxa, for its part, beat Puebla 4-1, on matchday two of the 2024 Apertura.
At the start of the 2024 Apertura tournament, Monterrey has scored just one goal and conceded four. Meanwhile, Necaxa has scored four times and has only had its goal damaged twice.
In the match on matchday three, Monterrey and Necaxa are expected to be careful not to lose before getting fully into the Leagues CUP 2024. A draw would be a very viable option, taking into account that this tournament is just beginning and they will not want to lose points prematurely.
Considering that Club de Fútbol Monterrey will take to the field needing to add three points to quickly forget the thrashing suffered against Cruz Azul, it is expected that the team from Nuevo León will be the ones to put forward the most goals throughout the match, and this could lead to corner kicks in favor of the white and blue cause.
Spanish forward Sergio Canales is the only Monterrey player who has scored a goal in this tournament’s start. It is expected that, against the Hidrorayos of Necaxa, Sergio will have at least a couple of opportunities to score and he will most likely be able to convert them.
Fair play characterises the proposals of both Professor Eduardo Fentanes and Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortiz. It seems unlikely that tempers will flare. Especially since the tournament has just begun.
#predictions #match #Necaxa #Monterrey #Apertura
Leave a Reply