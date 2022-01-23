There is a Chinese luxury car brand that is not afraid to sue a very traditional European company, trying to overturn a cliché: that of China that ‘copies’ Europe. HiPhian electrical manufacturer that is having considerable success within the borders of the great Asian country, sued Renault for plagiarism: the French group would have used a logo very similar to his to launch the new entity Mobilize. The latter, a brand dedicated to mobility services, has chosen a simple logo, a circle ‘interrupted’ by an oblique bar. While HiPhi has an icon with a circle interspersed with a vertical band.

However, the similarities between HiPhi and Europe end there, because this brand is truly one of a kind. His ‘X’ coupe suv has just reached the milestone of 5,000 units producedwhich is not bad at all considering that the brand presented its first prototype in 2020 and that the base price is around one hundred thousand dollars. The car is a concentrate of luxury, with three huge screens on the dashboard, at least six very comfortable seats and a design that is certainly unprecedented for the international public, especially considering the shape of the front and rear headlights and the ‘fin’ located on the sides at the height of the rear tire. It should also be remembered the unusual opening of the doors, both with a rear winder and with a gull wing.

The company behind the HiPhi brand is called Human Horizons and it appears to have a very good foundation for a long-term strategy in the automotive world. Last November he also presented the second car on his list. It is called HiPhi Z and also in this case we are faced with a sort of GT with high wheels with sporty hints in particular at the rear. Human Horizons was founded in 2017; it is also involved in mobility technologies (e.g. smart roads) and has entered into an agreement with DongFeng for production.