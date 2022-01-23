Chelsea won 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur and is still determined to write off the Premier League, which is dominated by the Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have one last bullet in the fight for the title, although they have it practically impossible with 10 points away against Manchester City, thanks to a solid victory against Tottenham that threatened to attack the Champions League positions.

But a great goal from Ziyech, who already has the face of a starter in this team, and a header from Thiago Silva, sentenced the ‘Spurs’, who went out to look for the counterattack and found no prize.

Tottenham, without options

Antonio Conte sacrificed the defense of five to press with two full-backs converted to wingers like Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty, but the

Chelsea did not fall for the trap.

What’s more, the Irishman came close to expulsion in the first minutes after a stomp that the VAR reviewed and that he did not understand as red.

It was difficult for Chelsea, yes, they needed a first part of inert centers to find the key.

The ‘Spurs’ defense accounted for up to twenty clearances in the first half, many of them in crosses looking for an ill-advised Romelu Lukaku, who hasn’t scored in the Premier League for almost a month. Tottenham’s defense worked, but there is no possible antidote to Ziyech’s masterpiece.

With the public still sitting back down after the break, the Moroccan picked up the ball on the edge of the pitch and built an exquisite curve to the top corner. Lloris could only follow his path with his eyes. Great goal that Ziyech, like against Brighton during the week, did not celebrate.

The goal left Tottenham knocked out and Ziyech almost took advantage of it moments after the goal with a volley that forced Lloris to stretch. The public, every time the Moroccan received the ball, insisted that he shoot. But it was in a lateral foul when the second came.

Mason Mount put it closed and Thiago Silva headed it into the net. Stamford Bridge smiled, reminding Tottenham that they are European champions, and they enjoyed a win that leaves them ten points behind City, with one game in hand. They are nine ahead of Manchester United, who have two fewer games, in fourth place.

Tottenham is losing weight in the fight for the Champions League and is seventh, with 36 units.

EFE