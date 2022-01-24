The outcome of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, and the consequent defeat of Lewis Hamilton to Max Verstappen in the world championship, inevitably triggered thewrath of Mercedes, deemed the victim of a sporting injustice. In addition to the team and the British driver himself – whose future in the Circus is still under discussion following this episode – even the fans of the seven-time world champion have remarked all their indignation at what happened in the final of Yas Marina, venting, from back then, mainly on social media. While some of them limited themselves to a simple and civil protest, another faction expressed the worst side of the protest, based on insults and, in the most serious cases, threats.

A controversial attitude remarked and emphasized also in England, home of Lewis Hamilton, mainly by television channels such as Sky Sports UK. In this broadcaster, accused by fans of Mercedes number 44 of being prejudiced against their idol, another former F1 world champion works today as Damon Hill, in turn particularly targeted by criticism and dissent. The 61-year-old, who entered the drivers’ roll of honor in 1996 with Williams, had expected rather harsh comments against him when, in recent days, he had invited his compatriot’s fans to moderate the terms.

People are angry. They love being angry. So they are happy. All the people who say they have lost faith in F1, they’ll be back. Because they love to be angry. F1 makes people happy, because they get angry. Its a great paradox # f1 – Damon Hill (@ HillF1) January 14, 2022

The appeal of Graham’s son of art, however, spawned one even more angry reaction of the fans of the Mercedes driver, so much so as to push the winner of 22 GPs to publish a rather philosophical tweet, but which represents the singular current circumstance: “People are angry – he wrote – and they love to be angry. So they are happy. All the people who say they have lost faith in F1 will come back. Because they love to be angry. F1 makes people happy because they get angry. It is a great paradox ”.