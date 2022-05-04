Among the most discussed topics of this start of the 2022 season there is certainly the difficult moment that is going through Mercedes. The W13 to the test of the facts on the track is not keeping faith with the promises expressed in the design and, above all, simulation. Porpoising is clipping the wings of the car built by the Brackley team, which in the first four races collected the misery of two podium finishes, namely Lewis Hamilton’s third place in Bahrain and George Russell’s third place in Australia.

Ferrari and Red Bull shared the victories, two each, and in the constructors’ standings they already boast a considerable advantage given that they respectively have 124 and 113 points against the 77 of Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton, in particular, is going through a difficult moment as evidenced by the difficulties faced in Qualifying in Saudi Arabia and in Imola in what has always been his hunting ground, namely the single lap performance.

The seven-time world champion currently pays 21 points to George Russell, but second Damon Hill it is not correct to exaggerate by saying that the former Williams driver is humiliating Hamilton at this start of the season: “Russell is delivering top-notch performance, but we must not forget that between the two it is Hamilton who is bringing all the Mercedes experiments to the track as the most experienced driver. – underlined the world champion in 1996 host of the podcast F1 Nation – I also believe that Hamilton has played this role with ‘pleasure’ which has led him a little off the road in terms of set-up and this has opened the side for Russell’s excellent performances. In any case, I don’t see that there are any extremes to be able to say that George is humiliating Hamilton ”.

According to Nico Rosberg Russell is the best incentive for Hamilton, who will do everything to not see his leadership in Mercedes tarnished. At the same time, Hill acknowledges that Russell is playing his cards best: “In a team like Mercedes if you don’t immediately show that you are fast by matching the results to your credentials you risk not being taken seriously or considered. It will be interesting to see how the confrontation between the two turns out when Hamilton finds what he is looking for in the W13 in terms of set-up ”.