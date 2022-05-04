In theory, and according to versions from morenistas, Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, the national president of the PRI, finds himself “with one foot in jail”, because he is being targeted by the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, a true guerrilla of the Fourth Transformation who has him under investigation accused of unexplained enrichment.

And yes, if President Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not stop Layda, the process against the former governor will continue, who before leaving the governorship had already generated a national scandal with the dissemination of the details of the mega-mansion he built with a higher value at 40 million pesos.

But now they find more, at least 16 real estate properties, according to the Campeche prosecutor, Renato Sales; also a 30-hectare area of ​​land on the Champotón beaches, the most exclusive in the state, which he allegedly bought at 9 and 39 cents per square meter and later sold to more than 3,000, although he also donated a considerable area to his mom.

“He bought everything at a bargain or they gave it to him,” says the governor because apparently she also has another 11-hectare mansion with athletic tracks, swimming pools, properties in Campeche Hills and an apartment in Polanco, Mexico City, valued at more of 40 million pesos.

“It is justice, it is not revenge; We are not accomplices of anyone, they are thieves and the people are desperate because we do not act on them quickly, but the files have to be put together very well, ”says Layda. A “Alito” also has an open investigation by the anti-corruption prosecutor of the FGR.

Given these accusations, Moreno Cárdenas denounces that it is part of a political persecution against those who think differently, against those who voted against the electricity reform. He says that they have not notified him and the day before yesterday, at the Let’s go for Mexico press conference, he received the support of the leaders of the PAN, Marko Cortés, and the PRD, Jesús Zambrano.

He accuses that there is a government similar to that of Mussolini, Hitler, Stalin or Putin and that the PRI and the alliance will defeat them. But while they are pears or apples, the investigations are already advancing as you can see, Layda’s hands are not going to shake to imprison him.

Potpourri. With the request for the declaration of a disaster zone for 12 municipalities of Sinaloa, including Choix, Sinaloa and El Fuerte, in the north, which are asking for Civil Protection and Governor Rubén Rocha himself, an SOS is being sent to the federal government so that support with resources to alleviate a little the effects of the drought that begins to kill the cattle and causes water scarcity even for people’s consumption.

The government is betting on the artificial seeding of clouds, to induce early rains and also on the early start of the hurricane season that will be declared on May 17, although here they arrive a little later.

MAQUIO. While his sister Tatiana Clouthier is considered one of the presidential candidates, Manuel de Jesús Clouthier Jr. has become one of AMLO’s staunchest critics, even with high-sounding words.

