Hill Jump | Aalto and Kytösaho to the final race of the mountain week

The jumps of Vilho Palosaari and Eetu Nousiainen in Bischofshofen missed the qualification.

Bischofshofen

Hill jumping Two Finns will be seen in the fourth and last competition of the Central European mountain week.

Thursday’s qualifying in Bischofshofen, Austria was solved Antti Aalto and Niko Kytösaho. Vilho Palosaren and Eetu Nousiaisen jumps in Bischofshofen, you qualified.

Aalto jumped 129 meters on the HS142 hill and was in the shared 31st place in the qualification. In the “duel” of the opening round of the competition on Friday, he will face Slovenia Lovro Kosin.

Kytösaho stretched 121.5 meters and finished 44th, he will face Slovenia in the elimination game by Peter Prevc.

Palosaari was 52nd at 121.5 meters, and the race place was 1.1 points away. Nousiainen jumped 94 meters and was the third last of the qualifiers, i.e. 63rd.

The best of the qualifier was from Norway Halvor Egner Granerud. He goes to Friday’s race at the top of the hill week, ahead of second place Poland to Dawid Kubacki is 23.3 points.