The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of the Interior, led the implementation of an international court operation, in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organization “Interpol”, to arrest one of the most dangerous wanted criminals in the world and the leader of a very dangerous organization in human trafficking crimes called (Kidani Zakarias Habtemariam “Kidani”), an Eritrean national. On the first day of January 2023 in the State of Sudan, he was transferred to the UAE to stand trial on charges of money laundering.

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, said on his Twitter account: “The mission represents a success for a global police operation that lasted 9 months, led by the UAE and in partnership with Interpol, which resulted in the arrest of one of the most wanted persons internationally and for the UAE, Kidani Zakarias, the fugitive.” From prison from one of the countries and the leader of a criminal organization for human trafficking, in addition to his brother Henok Zacharias, who is wanted for money laundering, praising the efforts of all partners.

In a press conference held by the Ministry of the Interior, the speakers revealed that “Kidani” is wanted by “International Interpol” with two red notices issued since 2021; For leading a criminal organization that over the years carried out kidnappings, abuse and extortion of migrants from East Africa with the intention of smuggling them to Europe, and it is estimated that since 2014, Kidani has become responsible for the trafficking of thousands of victims.

They pointed out that the arrest of “Kidani” would lead to the neutralization of a main route for smuggling people towards Europe, which would enhance the security and stability of its countries, in addition to protecting thousands who were at risk of exploitation, explaining that this international operation led by the UAE took place according to preliminary information provided by the “International Interpol” year. In the past, the UAE conducted a comprehensive investigation, which led to the detection of representatives of the “Kidani” gang, including his brother, who is laundering money on behalf of the criminal network, and the UAE law enforcement forces tracked the money transfer network of this criminal gang, which led to his location. In the Republic of Sudan, where he was arrested.