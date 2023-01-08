“What happened on the A1 is a real Wild West that is unacceptable, these are serious facts and I thank the police forces, especially Polstrada and Digos, who are working to identify the subjects. All the necessary assessments will be made in order to arrive at certain sanctions”. Nicola Molteni, undersecretary of the Interior, said this to Adnkronos, commenting on the clashes between fans of Naples and Rome on the Arezzo section of the 1 motorway.

Regarding a possible worsening of the repressive measures against violent typhus, Molteni explains: “In Salvini’s security decree 2 there was already an important turn of the screw to distinguish the fan from the violent, we must preserve the real fans and sanction the violent. These are not fans – he underlines – we are faced with criminal facts. It is good to continue investing in the training of the police force, but also to think about the fact that between now and 2030 we have 40,000 policemen who are retiring”.