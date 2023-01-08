Laurel and Hardy: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

This evening, Sunday 8 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 Laurel and Hardy, a 2018 film directed by Jon S. Baird, will be broadcast. The film, a film adaptation of the book Laurel & Hardy – The British Tours by ‘AJ’ Marriot, tells the story of the famous comic duo Laurel and Hardy, played respectively by Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly, grappling with their 1953 tour. But let’s see together all the information in detail, the plot and the cast.

Plot

In 1937, during the production of the film Children of the West, the comic couple Laurel and Hardy is at the height of success. However, relations between Laurel and Hal Roach, producer of the most famous titles, are very tense and reach a breaking point. Stan believes the fees are not up to the revenue generated by their films and, convinced that he can replicate the success elsewhere, intends to threaten the termination of their contracts and propose with Oliver to another production company.

The latter leans towards a more accommodating position, and suggests limiting themselves to requesting a change in their engagement. Roach, in addition to not moving from his positions, intends to use a clause of Stan’s contract, which imposes a very high economic penalty on him for the bad publicity caused to the studio by his turbulent private life; Laurel, in turn, makes no secret of her contempt for Roach for his admiration for Benito Mussolini and his controversial business ties to the fascist regime, under the eye of the storm for the use of chemical weapons in the Ethiopian War.

At the end of the contract, Stan will negotiate a new one with 20th Century Fox for himself and Oliver; the latter, however, still tied by an individual agreement with Roach, will reluctantly decide to honor him, by making a film (Zenobia) without his historical partner and not showing up for the appointment for the signing of the new contract. 1953. 16 years go by, the couple is aged and in bad health, and both are recovering from alcoholism problems. Stan is diabetic, while Oliver has visibly gained weight and has problems with hypertension. In need of money and waiting to start shooting a comedy film based on the story of Robin Hood (for which Stan is busily working on the screenplay), they accept a makeshift theatrical tour of the UK and Ireland…

Laurel & Hardy: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Laurel and Hardy storyline, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles (Here the complete cast):

Steve CooganStan Laurel

John C. ReillyOliver Hardy

Shirley Henderson Lucille Hardy

Danny HustonHal Roach

Nina Arianda as Ida Kitaeva Laurel

Rufus JonesBernard Delfont

Susy KaneCynthia Clark

Keith MacPhersonJames Finlayson

Joseph Balderrama: James W. Horne

Richard Cant: Harry Langdon

John HenshawNobby Cook

Stewart Alexander: Joe Schenck

Conrad AsquithLord Warley

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Laurel and Hardy on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 8 January 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform.