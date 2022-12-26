The mobile social game Marvelous Entertainment, high school dxd has a new event for all its users who like to get cards with new images with the girls of this series based on gacha mechanics. This time we are going to have what they call a snow dress party.

Now, this event came as a gift from Santa because it was released on December 25, so if you have the in-game currency of high school dxd (and a VPN to play) surely you already entered this event that puts the girls of this hand in a dress worthy of winter parties.

Likewise, these events are always accompanied by a short story that justifies their existence. It is that you participate in a New Year’s Eve party in hell which has a dress code.

Source: Marvelous Entertainment.

The point is that the girls bring very special outfits for this party where they try to forget the stress of the year. And well, that’s how the party is encouraged in High School DxD.

You already know that to obtain these rewards, you depend a lot on luck and that is the business of this game.

High School DxD continues with its winter event

Well, if you can’t get those trading cards out in High School DxD for this winter event. Now, the “fun” does not stop there, there is still one more campaign that began at the end of November and that we have told you about previously.

The event we are talking about is the winter campaign which presents the girls of the series in suggestive outfits that are supposed to be for this time, as long as you have a heater very close.

What do you think of this event? Do you think it's worth throwing in this gacha?