Although one thinks otherwise, the mobile game called Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle It is one of the most active today, with the addition of important characters to the roster of fighters. And precisely one of the most anticipated warriors of the brand has joined the application, but not in the way that regular users were expecting.

The title is trending in the USA on social media, and it’s not for the best reasons one might expect. It turns out that the game has upset fans with the arrival of the expected beast Gohan because the character is not playable as believed. Instead of being a removable fighter, the ultimate is used as an active power.

The marketing of Beast Gohan he made it seem like he would be a playable character, but that was never promised at any point. It was just known that he would come to Dokkan with Orange Piccolo. At the end of the day it was fulfilled, but being simply an ability that ends its effects after a short time. This disappointment was noted on social media.

Here some fan comments:

Beast Gohan’s size in this art perfectly represents how much you’ll see him in battle pic.twitter.com/uUVcqaNXZg — SLO (@SLOplays) December 26, 2022

700 That’s the biggest amount of stones I’ve ever saved up on Dokkan prior to a celebration starting and it was all for Beast Gohan….how do you fumble this hard pic.twitter.com/R4Es0qxRzh —Ani (@SlightlyAni) December 26, 2022

We waited 6 months for “beast gohan” and orange piccolo who are worse than V & T I’m actually impressed with how badly they fucked this up pic.twitter.com/bMbQnLMypn —Extra (@Extralongdokkan) December 26, 2022

I don’t play Dokkan at all, and even I’M baffled at how they handled Beast Gohan… That is just unbelievable… How could you sit there and hype up this character and NOT make him playable…? Dokkan community, I feel for y’all bruh… Massive L on the Dokkan devs… – Ndukauba (@NdukaubaYT) December 26, 2022

Remember that the game is available in iOS Y Android.

Editor’s note: Sometimes it happens that users confuse one element with the other, but let’s be honest and take into account that it was never stated that it would be playable. Maybe in the future they will add them directly