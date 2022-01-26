Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The director of the General Hospital of Culiacán, Alfredo Avilesreported that currently has 10 people hospitalized for covid-19 of which the most are not vaccinated. Faced with this situation, the doctor called on the public to come and get vaccinated, since those who are not are currently experiencing the most complicated health conditions.

During this fourth wave of infections, care and hospitalizations increased throughout the state, which is why the call to be vaccinated is being made.

“Exhort people to get vaccinated, most of the patients who are hospitalized and who become seriously ill are patients without a history of vaccination, so remind people to get vaccinated.”

He stated that of the hospitalized patients only three have a vaccine and the rest do not have any, in addition to the fact that they are among those with the most serious health status and therefore the importance of getting vaccinated.