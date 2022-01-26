The wait is over for fans of bad bunny. The urban artist pop Y reggaeton of the moment it will carry out a tour this 2022 called the World’s hottest tour and Peru is among the destinations of the popular Benedict. The launch of the tour and the price of the tickets generated a stir among fans who shared funny memes that are viral on the networks.

With their successful albums, such as YHLQMDLG, The ones that were not going to leave and the last tour, Bad Bunny arrives in Peru to fill the National Stadium with euphoria. The Bad bunny He is one of the most anticipated artists due to the number of hits he has released in recent years.

The interpreter of “Yonugani” comes to Peru after four years. The last time was in 2018. Likewise, the company in charge of selling tickets for the Bad Bunny concert has already published the prices and sectors into which the National Stadium will be divided, which has given rise to funny memes designed by the network users.

Best memes from Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour

When is the Bad Bunny concert in Lima?

Bad Bunny’s concert is scheduled for November 13, and to get tickets to see the Bad Bunny they will be available from January 28.

How to buy tickets?

Once again, the website of teleticket It will be where they offer the tickets for the concert of bad bunny. The purchase modality continues to be completely virtual.

Likewise, the platform indicated that there will be three moments of purchase divided into two groups. The first is from January 28 to 29, exclusively for Interbank clients. These, in addition, will be creditors of a 15% discount at the time of purchasing their ticket.

The second date is intended for the general public and will be January 30.

Concert prices and areas

The National Stadium It is the place chosen to receive the thousands of fans who will come on November 13 to see the reggaeton idol live. That is why the venue has been divided into six sections, each with its own price.