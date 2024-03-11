Hezbollah said that “the rare attack it launched with four drones hit its targets” accurately. It stated that the operation came “in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant resistance.”

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been exchanging fire on the southern border of Lebanon since October, when the party fired missiles at Israel that it said were to support Hamas, which is waging a war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes were mostly limited to the southern border area of ​​Lebanon, although they headed north in recent weeks.

Last month, Hezbollah said it fired rockets at the same target in the Golan Heights.

The armed group has used surface-to-air missiles on several occasions since October 7 to target Israeli aircraft. It also launches its own reconnaissance drones over northern Israel.

The Israeli army said that two hostile air targets crossed the border from Lebanon into the Golan and “landed in open areas.”

He added that Israeli warplanes struck a Hezbollah military site in the Al-Jibeen border area, and last night they struck a Hezbollah site in the Taybeh area.

According to medical and security sources, more than 60 civilians were killed in the Israeli bombing of Lebanon, as well as more than 200 Hezbollah fighters.