The famous Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, recognized for its distinctive and powerful art, is at the center of a legal battle in the United States. The Frida Kahlo Corporation (FKC) has raised a demand civil against a group of online sellers for infringing trademark rights by use your image and art on pirated products without permission.

The demandfiled March 4 in an Illinois court, seeks to stop unauthorized reproduction of the work of kahlo. The FKC, based in Florida, requires sellers defendants, whose names have not been revealed, to give up illegally obtained profits or pay two million dollars for each unauthorized use of the trademark.

The company has backed its case with evidence of Frida Kahlo's trademark rights filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office between 2007 and 2023. Carlos Dorado, president of FKC, says the brand's success kahlo has led to a proliferation of fakeswhich has led the company to investigate numerous websites and online marketplaces, such as amazon.

According to research by FKCthe defendants use their online stores to sell pirated products of Frida Kahlo manufactured in foreign countries such as China, aimed at consumers in the United States and elsewhere. Dorado notes that the defendants often conceal their identities by using fictitious names and addresses to operate their network of online stores.

It is important to note that after the death of Frida Kahlo In 1954, her niece Isolda Pinedo Kahlo inherited the artist's intellectual property rights, according to Mexican intellectual property law.

In 2004, the Frida Kahlo Corporation was formed in Panama, with the purpose of protecting and marketing the brand.Frida Kahlo' around the world, controlling more than two dozen brands associated with Kahlo, according to the media ARTnews. With information from EFE.