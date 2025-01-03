Since this whole story itself already has its crazy point, it doesn’t hurt to start directly at the end to add to the chaos. Barça has put the name of Thomas Heurtel on the table to reinforce the squad. Yes, that same one. The closest thing to Figo that there is in the Palau. The player who negotiated with Real Madrid, the club he ended up playing for months later, behind Barça’s back. The same one who stayed on the ground returning from Istanbul due to the indignation caused by his betrayal. “Heurtel, where is the plane?” the Barça fans have shouted at him since then every time he has returned to Barcelona.

There are times when sporting interests are not a priority. Moments when decency or pride comes in. Moments like now. Laprovittola’s serious injury left Peñarroya’s team lame, which has clearly lost its way since then, as if the Argentine were the glue that fixes everything. To cover his absence, it was decided to sign Rauzinho Neto, a point guard with NBA experience but with a scary injury history. A month later, after barely having been on the hardwood for seven minutes, weighed down by various injuries, his contract was terminated. Surely, the player’s agent sold a reality that was not true but it is also the club’s obligation to be aware of what they are signing. Even in one like Barça, governed by chaos.

Who comes up with it?

At this point in history we have to start dotting the i’s. And in the case of signings, the person most responsible is Juan Carlos Navarro – always under the umbrella of Josep Cubells. So if Heurtel’s possible and surprising return comes to fruition and ends up causing a schism in the Palau, what in Spanish is called shooting yourself in the foot, we will have to ask him for an explanation.

If we leave the offices and go down to the court, we meet the coach and the players. They have played 32 games this season and have added as many wins as losses (16), figures that would justify any decision (except signing Heurtel). Although the players continue to believe in Peñarroya’s work, the situation is critical. Barça is out of play-in positions in the Euroleague and with the Copa del Rey at risk with four games left. Not getting a ticket for the Gran Canaria event would be one of the biggest setbacks in the history of the section. A rising Joventut visits the Palau on Sunday ahead of its eternal rival in the standings, in a match full of morbidity. Barça is eighth and with three teams within one victory they cannot afford any more mistakes, a friendly description of what is happening.

Next rivals

Without direction in the offices and in the midst of a results crisis, Paris and Penya can blow everything up

Under sporting criteria, the decision to dispense with Roger Grimau last summer was understandable to a certain extent. Given the project that was in the bedroom, it is legitimate to ask whether it was really so necessary.

The team cannot be denied competing in almost every game. Many of the defeats have come by tight margins. But the script is repeated over and over again and it is not always the fault of the “small details,” as Peñarroya repeats. There is something more when the same thing happens over and over again.

The latest example came in Madrid, where another painful defeat was suffered in the last minute. At WiZink, by the way, there was not a single Barça manager accompanying the team, which did not sit well in the locker room. As president of basketball, Josep Cubells must also be held accountable for all of this.