Thursday, January 11, 2024, 7:39 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The economic and business information newspaper Merca2 published this Thursday its 'ranking' with the 500 most influential Spaniards, which includes ten Murcians from the business, culture, sports and even social media sectors. The list, sponsored by Caixabank,…