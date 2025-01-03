The concert hall celebrates its anniversary with concerts by Iván Ferreiro, Izal, Niña Polaca and Rubén Pozo





In January 1995, one of those small but thuggish venues that were born to revolutionize the city’s music circuit opened its doors. A Malasañera hermitage for pop cult, a meeting place to enjoy the closeness of established artists and to…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only