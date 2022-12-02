The selection of Portugal achieved the target set by Fernando Santos and his pupils, go to the round of 16 as group leaders to have one more day of rest, but they did so with a sad defeat against the South Koreawho never gave up and ended up finding the prize in the prolongation with a goal of Hwang Hee Chan after a gallop of their leader They are Heung Min.

Uruguay, despite beating Ghana in the other group game, ended up falling behind the Asian team having scored fewer goals.

The South Koreans thus join the celebration of Japan and football throughout the continent. It was the award for their tireless effort, for their faith, for their heart, for all those qualities that they treasure from work, humility and modesty.

The Portuguese team had a very poor game. With the pass guaranteed after the second game and aware of the triumph of Uruguay against Ghana, even a defeat kept him in first place in group H.

asian joy

He limited himself to complying with the file without further ado. He lacked to conclude this quartet with three victories. But he also took the opportunity to give breaks and offer minutes to the less usual.

Portugal went from more to less. He began intensely plugged in, dangerous on the wings, until accurate with the early goal of both Ricardo Horta, one of the many novelties raised by Fernando Santos.

In the end, the Koreans won and qualified. They waited for the end of the Ghana vs. Uruguay and celebrated in this way.

One that deserves all the applause is Heung Min Sonthe man in the mask, who broke down crying in the field.