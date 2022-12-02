NetherRealm Studios does not will announce Mortal Kombat 12 in the course of The Game Awards 2022. Neither that, nor other games. It was said very clearly by Ed Boon, the head of the software house, to respond to some rumors that have begun to circulate in recent days.

Boon: “Four years ago, at The Game Awards, we were able to make a surprise announcement for Mortal Kombat 11, to great acclaim.

Perhaps too many, since some have deduced that we will repeat it for our next game.

Thanks for waiting, but we’re not quite ready to announce the next NRS game.”

The Game Awards have become the most anticipated gaming event ever in terms of announcements and previews. Naturally, the evening, organized and conducted by Geoff Keyghley, is preceded by a jumble of rumors of all kinds, many of which are simply false, while others arise from simple wishes.

Surely there will be many news during the event, but we try to keep our feet on the ground.