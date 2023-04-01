Nogales.- The AAlert Amber to locate Isabel “H” was deactivated by the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office after locating the minor under 17 years of age, who was reported missing since Wednesday, March 29.
According to official information, The minor was found safe and sound. in a park located north of the city of Hermosillo, capital of Sonora.
The young woman disappeared after leaving her home, located in the Las Quintas neighborhood. After the fact, the Prosecutor’s Office activated the Amber Alert considering that Isabel’s physical integrity could be in danger.
