The meringues need victory like eating to avoid getting further away from FC Barcelona, who, except for disaster, will be crowned league champion in May.
Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to count on one of his best players; Nacho Fernández, who until now was being one of the most outstanding players of Real Madrid.
This is the possible alignment of the group from the capital to receive those from Pucela in a key duel:
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS– The Belgian has shown on numerous occasions his ability to save the team at key moments, and his presence in the line-up is vital for Real Madrid.
RHP: DANI CARVAJAL– Carvajal will be in charge of occupying the right side. The youth squad player is a player of great quality and experience who provides security in defense and depth in attack. He is not at his best.
DFC: EDER MILITAO– The carioca is already one of the most outstanding defenders on the scene today. Excellent player in defensive tasks.
CB: ANTONIO RUDIGER– Alaba will have a hard time getting a place in the starting eleven when he returns. Rüdiger is at a very top level.
LI: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA– The Frenchman always pays from notable upwards. The casualties due to injury and suspension of Mendy and Nacho respectively, will give the former Rennes player the opportunity to move to the left-handed lane.
CDM: AURELIEN TCHOUAMÉNI– To this day he is not a starter with Real Madrid, but we cannot criticize his performance. He will occupy the axis of the pivot.
MVI: TONI KROOS– Huge season of a player who is being criticized too much for the level he is used to. The German is a cult player.
MVD: FEDE VALVERDE– He hasn’t been the same for a few months. You need to regain confidence in your shot. No one doubts his level, an essential player.
ED: RODRYGO GOES– His opportunity to occupy the trident as a starter arrives. In big games Ancelotti usually sits him down. Dribble and goal.
IE: JUNIOR VINICIUS– We ran out of adjectives a long time ago to define this player. He is the protagonist of this team. He throws the team on his back when his people need him.
DC: KARIM BENZEMA– It’s not the same as a few months ago. He doesn’t give the feeling of having won a Ballon d’Or just half a year ago. Real Madrid needs the best version of him.
Goalie: Courtois
defenses: Militao, Rüdiger, Carvajal, Camavinga
Midfielders: Kroos, Tchouameni, Valverde
strikers: Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#lineup #Real #Madrid #face #Valladolid #Sunday #League #match
Leave a Reply