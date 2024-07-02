He Nintendo Switch Online not only allows us to enjoy online play for titles like Splatoon 3 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but also gives us access to a large library of classic titles from the company. If you don’t have an account for this service yet, you’re in luck, since the Big N offers a completely free trial period for all those interested.

That’s right, right now you can enjoy all the benefits that Nintendo Switch Online provides for seven days without paying a single cent. However, This trial period is only available in AmericaFortunately, this is the only limitation, since you don’t need to meet any other requirement to try this service. This is all you need to do:

Visit the Nintendo eShop with your Nintendo Switch console.

Access the Nintendo Switch Online option located on the left side of the menu.

Select 7-Day Free Trial.

Accept the subscription conditions, and you will have your subscription.

Retry the benefits of a #NintendoSwitchOnline Individual Membership with another free 7-day trial—even if you’ve tried it before! Play with your friends online, access 100+ classic NES, Super NES, and Game Boy games, and so much more. Try it for free: https://t.co/U1uQMolcJ5 pic.twitter.com/AMqWBDcGrR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 1, 2024

This is a seven-day trial for Nintendo Switch Online, so you’ll not only get access to online play, but you can also enjoy all the classic titles available on NES, Super Nintendo and Game Boy. If you are not interested in what is available here, you must deactivate the automatic renewal. If you do not do this, you will have to pay for one month of use of this platform.

Do not hesitate, Give Switch Online a try and discover everything Nintendo has for us in this section

Author’s Note:

Of all the services currently, Switch Online is the most innocuous. For most gamers, it feels like online play on the Switch and playing classic titles is an option rather than a necessity. It’s a nice-to-have, but not as necessary as PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Via: Nintendo