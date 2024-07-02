On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Tuesday, July 2.

Aries

Be careful what you say, think carefully beforehand if you don’t want to make a mistake. Don’t fall for provocations, you’ll only regret it later. If you’re in a relationship, pay more attention to moments of intimacy to strengthen your bond. Be patient, those projects you have in mind will advance little by little. You could start your own business, take the risk, it will leave you with good profits.

Taurus

If you are in a relationship and have had problems with your partner, talk clearly about what is happening, the routine is affecting you. If you are single, it is time to take the next step with the person who has shown interest in you. Important changes are coming, but don’t get ahead of yourself, take everything calmly. Beware of betrayals that could come from your family. Stay away from people who only cause you problems and confusion.

Gemini

They need to focus on increasing their income and improving their relationships. If they are single, love might knock on their door, but it won’t be a long-term thing. You must be stronger and not let others take advantage of you, Those who truly love you will show it to you. Don’t be put off by negative criticism, you are surrounded by envy.

Cancer

Your fickle nature could end up hurting the people who are important to you. Don’t limit yourself with your dreams, go after those goals you are pursuing. Don’t get involved in conflicts if you don’t know exactly what happened or you might make mistakes. An old love will be reminding you a lot. Remember that life is fair and that each person gets what they deserve.

Leo

You could experience a separation that will change your life. Be encouraged to face those fears that are only hindering your path. A person from the past will return to cause you problems. If you are in a relationship, it is time to take the next step, you will strengthen your union. If you want to achieve your well-being, you must stop being so fickle and control your bad mood.stay away from people who only fill you with bad energy.

Virgo

They must trust and exploit all their talents, especially if they intend to earn more money. If you are single, love could knock on your door, but don’t beg for anyone’s attention. Remember that everything in this life has a price and karma could affect you. Your sincerity could hurt people who are important to you, be careful with what you say if you don’t want to regret it.

Pound

They must take off the blindfold and face reality, do not defend people who they know are not worth it. At work, analyze the opportunities carefully, they could be positive for your economy. If you want to achieve your well-being, stay away from all those who are causing you problems, do not let anyone disturb your peace. If you intend to start your own business, do it, you will be successful. Do not trust just anyone, there are false friends who will disappoint you.

Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

Don’t change your way of being to please others, you have to give yourself your worth. You could take a trip that will help you get out of the routine and recharge your batteries. At work, you will go through changes that will be positive and will leave you more money. Get away from everything that is hurting you and go after your happiness. You will enjoy a loving encounter, don’t worry about what people will say.

Sagittarius

Take care of your feelings, you are surrounded by people who add nothing to your life and by fleeting loves that will only hurt you if you give yourself completely. There are people who do not deserve your help, they are just taking advantage of you. If you have experienced moments of depression, reflect on what you need to feel well. They will have to work to get what they want, life will not give them anything.

Capricorn

July will be a month of total renewal, go after those dreams you have had since the beginning of the year. Forget the past, close the cycles and forgive, you only have one lifeIf you are in a relationship, think about whether this is the person you want to spend your time with. If he or she does not show you through actions that he or she values ​​you, it is best to walk away. Look for new opportunities at work, it is time to grow.

Aquarium

Don’t let the people around you manipulate you and take advantage of you. You have distanced yourself from a friend who loves you, control your anxiety if you don’t want to lose them. Forget grudges, there are people who only want to hurt you and keep you from your dreams. If you are single, love will knock on your door. Don’t let yourself be deceived by anyone, go after those goals you desire.

Pisces

You should be more concerned about your well-being and stay away from issues that are not bringing you anything positive. Close the cycles of the past, forget everything that is causing you stress. Change your way of seeing life, think positively, it is time to build the foundations to achieve what you have dreamed of. You could spend an intimate moment with a friend, don’t get your feelings involved, it’s just for fun. Manage your money well, don’t spend on things you don’t need, you have to save.