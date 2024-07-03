Child sexual abuse in a care facility: employee arrested

An employee of a care facility in the Catania hinterland is under house arrest for sexual acts against minors who frequent the facility. On the orders of the Catania prosecutor’s office, the State Police executed the precautionary measure issued by the investigating judge against a 59 year old for sexual acts against three minors, entrusted to him for reasons of supervision and custody. The investigations, started by the investigators of the Crimes against the Person Section of the Flying Squad, have collected elements that would demonstrate that the person with no criminal record had abused the minors, suffering from pathologies, who attended a care institution, and have made use of the detailed testimonies of the three very young victims and some chats on the cell phones of two of the minors.

The investigation into the man, who has been working at the institute since 1993, started with a complaint from his mother of a thirteen-year-old who suffered sexual acts. The suspect allegedly approached the minor through gifts of various kinds (candy, chips, cans of coca-cola and a pair of sunglasses), as well as through the promise of sums of money for the upcoming name day and birthday and with explicit communications on WhatsApp. The attempted sexual acts were also confirmed against another minor, to whom the suspect allegedly gave sums of money (between 15 and 20 euros) and gifts of various types (sweets and a bracelet) on several occasions, locking himself and the boy in rooms of the facility. On April 13, after the young man had stopped attending the institute for treatment reasons, the recipient of the measure allegedly tried to find a sexual intercourse. The same dynamics occurred with a third minor, also being treated at the facility, who was a victim of sexual acts. The man, tracked down in his home, was placed under house arrest. His cell phone and other computer equipment were seized during a search.