Having landed yesterday at Malpensa after six months of absence from Italy, Steven Zhang is in a hurry to physically immerse himself in Inter. Although contacts with all areas of the club have remained constant in recent months, the physical presence has a different value and will allow you to unlock some situations that have been set up for some time but which, due to their effectiveness, awaited the return of the youngest president in history capable of winning. the scudetto. See renewals of the managers of the sports area Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin, who have the contract expiring in June and will extend until 2024.