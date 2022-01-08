Home page politics

Demonstrators put up a yellow cross on the edge of the lignite mine near Lützerath. © Oliver Berg / dpa

The village of Lützerath in the Rhineland is to give way to an open-cast brown coal mine. Climate activists protest against it on site.

Lützerath – Hundreds of people worked on a hybrid day of action on Saturday for the preservation of the opencast mining village of Lützerath in the Rhenish lignite mining district.

As part of the central event, environmental activists set up yellow crosses as a symbol of the resistance to brewing coal. Over 40 cities took part in the day of action. According to a message from the climate protection movement “Fridays For Future”, environmental activist Luisa Neubauer and Vladimir Slivyak, Russian environmental activist and winner of the alternative Nobel Prize, spoke at the rally in Lützerath.

The future federal government had announced that it wanted to preserve five villages in the area of ​​Erkelenz at the Garzweiler opencast mine. The Münster Higher Administrative Court will soon decide on the town of Lützerath with a remaining farm. An originally planned demonstration did not take place due to Corona. dpa