Here is what is happening between Moratti and Fontana. Inside

Here is what is happening between Moratti and Fontana

Letizia Moratti And Attilio Fontana. So much thundered that for now nothing has happened. She keeps repeating that she is available. He continues to say that he is on the pitch and the Lega keeps repeating that he is the candidate of the Northern League. But Lombardy seems to be absolutely the least of the thoughts currently passing through the minds of the leadership of the Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia. Denied (but not too much, because someone thought, said and pushed the option) the anticipated end of life of the regional legislature to attempt an election day, in Rome a complex game is being played on the candidacies in the various territories, and even yes hypothesize posts of government and sub-government. And Lombardy? It remains hanging. After all – it is the reasoning of the upper floors of the Brothers of Italy – why go to open a Pandora’s box in Lombardy when the polls will decide who is stronger, with a lot of clear indication in the various territories? The League, for its part, would like to lock Lombardy first, but to do so it must untie the knot Sicily and especially Lazio. In short, a complicated question.

Albertini’s return to the field with Moratti

In the background, Letizia Moratti’s desire to apply and her list that already has contacts and above all money to leave. In her list she enlisted Gabriele Albertini, who with his ways and his times is thinking about it. Moreover, Letizia’s could be the continuation of Albertini’s own attempts to build a moderate centrist pole in the center-right bed. The problem is that it is Matteo Salvini that Silvio Berlusconi, after the slap thrown by the former mayor of Milan Albertini in the affair of the electoral campaign in Milan, they do not look favorably on his return to the field. In support of the ambitions of Albertini and Moratti, however, a survey – apparently by Ghisleri, but there is no certainty – which would give a possible centrist list a very strong appeal, which would lead to the defeat of the center-right with the Fontana candidacy. At least this is what filters through the plan of Letizia Moratti, who seems very sure of the fact of her.

Lombardy 2023: what does Calenda do?

What is not understood, on the other hand, is the Calendian perspective. To date, the Morattians continue to obsessively repeat that Moratti wants to run in the center-right. They repeat it and repeat it. But it is also true that she herself has said that she considers herself free in case they say that she is not the candidate. Which means she could run alone, or choose other paths. And here comes the heterogenesis of ends, as the Dems confabulated worriedly in the regional council: “If you end up running with Calenda, Letizia Moratti risks making us lose votes too. Perhaps more to us than to them”. Perspectives and ruminations which, however, are too full of “if”, and therefore not valid. What is certain is that the regional council finishes its work this week and meets after the political elections. Except for accelerations, it will be then that the games will be made and the showdowns will take place.

