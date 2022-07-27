For months now we have been talking about a possible return of Dare devil on our televisions and it is at the San Diego comic-con that a new TV series about the Hell’s Kitchen devil has finally been announced, this time starring Charlie Coxwith Matt Corman And Chris Ord as screenwriters and executive producers.

The series will be titled Daredevil: Born Again and apparently has been confirmed to have 18 episodes, it will come up Disney + in spring 2024. It is the first series Marvel to have such a number of episodes and for this very reason the same Feige he calls it a “special project”. It is precisely in stating what the president of Marvel Studios lets slip the term “season” of 18 episodes and not “series”.

Usually it is very careful to define the nature of a product in this environment as it becomes very important when it is necessary to assign its category in the Emmy awards. Just the Marvel Studios already had a similar problem with Moon Knight which was erroneously defined “season” and not “limited series” in a post on Twitter creating misunderstandings.

It is unlikely that Feige accidentally made a mistake in confirming a second season for the new Marvel series but, waiting for an official announcement, we just have to wait until 2024 to see one of the most beloved Marvel heroes on the screen of our living room.