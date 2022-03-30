The latest news on the next World Cup to be held in Qatar. The new competition ball was presented today.

Sara ‘Al Rihla’ the ball that will accompany the players to World Cup Of Qatar 2022. FIFAAnd Adidashave unveiled the Official Match Ball of the next one world Cup: Rihla is an Arabic word for the travel conceptor travel diary.

Al Rihla combine the main color White with a modern designand multicolored in the shape of a panel: it is inspired by the traditional dhow boats and, in particular, to the characteristics triangular sails used on them. In total there are 20 panels. Color inspiration is not Doha skyline at night, but it’s the colors of the flag of the Qatar and traditionally white clothes’. One of the main innovations of the ball is Speedshellwhich aims to increase the flight speed and rotation of the ball to achieve excellent aerodynamics and a perfect shot: it is designed to support the maximum game speeds And travel faster in flight than any other ball in the history of the tournament. See also Berrettini, second round easier? There is Kozlov, who against the Italians ...

The balloon was designed with the sustainability as a priority; indeed, Al Rihla is the first ball of theFIFA World Cup to be made exclusively with water-based inks and glues.

Designed from the inside out using rigorous data and testing in the labs Adidasin the wind tunnels and on the pitch by the football players themselves, Al Rihla delivers the highest levels of accuracy and reliability on the playing field, in part thanks to its new panel shape and surface textures.

March 30, 2022 (change March 30, 2022 | 13:10)

