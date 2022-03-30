A report on the “catastrophic” shortages of the maternity wards of a hospital in central England, the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, revealed that the deaths of at least 201 babies and 9 mothers were “avoidable” if the procedures were followed. medicate properly. Errors and negligence have emerged over 20 years (2000-2019), which constitute one of the most serious medical malpractice scandals in the UK.

The list of practices that went completely against the rules is impressive and includes a stubborn refusal of caesareans, lack of adequate care, with hundreds of deliveries that would not have been treated properly. There are also numerous cases of newborns who have suffered severe brain damage due to lack of oxygen during birth. Faced with the many inefficiencies, which can have various causes, including the stringent budget requirements of the public health service (NHS), the Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, apologized in Parliament addressing the nearly 1,500 families involved. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson stressed the importance of “substantial” investments in motherhood.