Although there are still about two months left until the start of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships, in reality the start of the 2024 season is not that far away. The two preparatory categories have in fact announced the dates on which the pre-season tests will be held which, as for several years now, this season too will be held in Sakhir, Bahrain.

The choice derives mainly from the fact that the south-eastern track in this period has milder temperatures than other European locations, but part of the equipment will still remain in Bahrain awaiting the first round of the championship, which will take place in Sakhir at the beginning of March . However, this required meticulous planning and, this year too, the Formula 2 and Formula 3 tests will take place on the same days, i.e. from 11 to 13 February.

Having anticipated the start of the Formula 1 championship, both due to the length of the season and the need to race on Saturday in the first two rounds of the world championship, the tests of the preparatory categories also underwent changes, being moved a few days compared to the last year.

Photo by: Prema Powerteam Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

As usual, the sessions of the two categories will naturally be differentiated. Last year, both series could count on two sessions per day, alternating on the track: Formula 3 could run from 9am to 11.30am and from 2.30pm to 5pm local time, while Formula 2 had sessions available from 11.45am to 2.15pm and from 5.15pm to 7.45pm. This allowed all drivers and teams to have five hours a day, fifteen in total over the test period, to become familiar with the cars. An expedient that will also be repeated this season, before the start of the championship which will see both categories involved again in Sakhir on the weekend from 29 February to 2 March. At that point the paths of the two series will divide because, if Formula 2 will remain in the Middle East also the following weekend for the Jeddah round, Formula 3 will instead stop for two weeks, returning to action from March 22nd in Melbourne, in Australia.

Formula 2: Antonelli makes his debut, while others seek confirmation

For Formula 2 it will undoubtedly be a season full of questions, but one which we are preparing to experience with great curiosity. First of all, it will be the year of the debut of the new generation single-seater, with approximately 5000 km of tests having been completed beforehand to ensure its development, with sessions taking place both in Europe and in Bahrain, home of the pre-season tests .

According to the drivers who have had the opportunity to accompany its development, the sensations behind the wheel are not extremely different from those of the last generation car, the F2-2018, which could give an advantage to those who have already had a season in the category behind them preparatory. This does not mean that the introduction of this car will represent a new starting point for the entire grid, because the drivers will still have to adapt some aspects of their driving style to the needs of the car, while the teams will have to understand how to make the most of it , also modifying some methodologies compared to the past, just as happened in Formula 1 in the transition to the regulation in which the ground effect became predominant again.

Photo by: Prema Powerteam Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his debut in 2024 after making the direct jump from FRECA to F2

At the moment the grid is not yet complete, but there are already many names that have attracted attention. Despite the right caution in setting objectives, there are great expectations on Andrea Kimi Antonelli, a young star who has distinguished himself in the preparatory categories. The Italian did not move from F3 like many of his colleagues, but made the jump directly from European Regional Formula to F2, an element that should not be underestimated. There are many aspects on which the two categories differ, such as the weight of the car and the power available, but also the aerodynamics and the physical effort necessary to extract the maximum from the single-seater. Furthermore, the Prema driver will also have to adapt to the 18-inch Pirelli tyres: although the Milanese company was also a supplier in the FRECA, there are still some different characteristics, not to mention that Antonelli has never raced with the dual compound.

The Prema couple is the one on which there is the most attention, because alongside the Italian there will also be another talent who aspires to move to Formula 1, namely Oliver Bearman. The Briton was the author of a 2023 full of lights and shadows, because it was tainted by several mistakes and subdued weekends which did not always allow him to express his full potential, which was however visible at times thanks to podiums and victories as protagonist. The English driver himself explained that he is looking for greater consistency in the season, a fundamental aspect to convince Ferrari to focus on him for the future.

In addition to the aforementioned Antonelli, seven other drivers will make their debut in the preparatory category, three less than the line-up for the post-season test in Abu Dhabi. The most popular name is that of Gabriel Bortoleto, a young driver from the McLaren Academy and winner of Formula 3 in 2023, who will make his debut with Invicta alongside Kush Maini.

Photo by: Uni-Virtuosi Racing Gabriel Bortoleto, Kush Maini, Virtuosi Racing

Among the new features are also Zak O'Sullivan, who will debut in ART in place of the 2023 champion Theo Pourchaire, Franco Colapinto and Josep Maria Martì, a young talent from the Red Bull academy coming from Formula 3. Also present is Paul Aron, who recently gave his farewell to the Mercedes academy after completing his first weekend in Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi with Trident.

Toyota protégé and Super Formula and Super GT champion Ritomo Miyata has signed for the Rodin Carlin team and will begin his first season of European racing in 2024. Miyata, who became the youngest driver ever to win the two series most prestigious in Japanese motor racing in the same year, he will participate in a double program that will see him involved in F2 and the European Le Mans Series with Cool Racing. However, Oliver Goethe will not be there, who took part in the November tests with Trident but was confirmed for another F3 season with Campos supported by the Red Bull academy.

Alongside the debutants there are also several confirmations, such as Jak Crawford, Dennis Hauger, Isack Hadjar and Enzo Fittipaldi. Not to be underestimated is the presence of Richard Verschoor, now a veteran of the category, but who over the years has nevertheless shown that he can compete for stage victories.

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd Jak Crawford, Hitech GP

Formula 3: Prema presents itself with a trio of talents

With still a month to go until testing begins, clearly not all teams have revealed their full lineups for the new season yet. In fact, only five teams have definitively confirmed their line-up, namely Prema, Trident, Campos, HItech and VAR, also because several drivers have made the leap to Formula 2, such as Aron, O'Sullivan, Bortoleto and Colapinto.

The Italian team presents itself with a high-level trio made up of the confirmed Dino Beganovic, Gabriele Minì and the talented Arvid Lindblad. Minì, a young driver from the Alpine academy, arrives after a first season in F3 completed with Hitech and, for this year, will return to Prema, the team that accompanied him to win the F4 title. Lindblad, on the other hand, is one of the most interesting talents entering the preparatory series this season, after obtaining third place in the F4 championship last season behind Kacper Sztuka and Ugo Ugochukwu. The Brit had made an excellent start to the season, with six victories in the first four rounds, but the second half of the championship was not as good as the first, which caused him to slip in the standings.

Trident has confirmed Leonardo Fornaroli for a second season, along with Sami Meguetounif and Santiago Ramos, both arriving from the Formula Regional won by Antonelli in 2023. Oliver Goethe did not make the leap to Formula 2, but has been confirmed for another Formula 3 season, this time with Campos. The German will be joined by Mari Boya and Sebastian Montoya.

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd Gabriele Mini, Hitech Grand Prix

After a first season in Formula 3 lacking in great satisfactions, in stark contrast to his splendid weekend in Macau last November where he achieved success in the prestigious oriental race, Luke Browning also returns to the track for a second year in the preparatory category, again with Hitech. Sophia Floersch also returns for another season in VAR, while so do Christian Mansell and Laurens van Hoepen.

Instead, Charlie Wurz, the son of the Austrian Formula 1 driver between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, rose to F3.