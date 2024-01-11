Genoa – See you on Saturday at Ferraris for the match against Torino. And the Northern groups announce a new choreography before the competition. “On Saturday, on the occasion of Genoa-Turin, a choreography will be performed again. We therefore invite the entire North Stands to: enter the stadium well in advance; do not wave flags and light smoke bombs from the warm-up to the choreography; remain in your place and do not move with the card in your hand. Follow every indication communicated by the choir throwers. We need everyone's help so that we can once again create an inimitable show!”.