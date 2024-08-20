On October 8, 2024, the new expansion for Diablo 4, Vessel of Hatred, will be released, which will introduce, among other things, mercenaries, who have received a new trailer, published on the occasion of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024. This is a video that mainly shows the idea behind the system, even if there are some snippets of brutal gameplay.

For the rest we remind you that

Vessel of Hatred is a new chapter for Diablo IV where players will become super predators of the jungle thanks to the new Spiritist class. The map will be expanded with the new region of Nahantu, where we will go in search of Neyrelle who, although forced to suffer the consequences of her decision to imprison the Prime Evil Mephisto, is looking for a way to destroy him. To help you, you can recruit the new mercenaries.

Diablo IV is available for PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5. It is also playable via subscription to Microsoft’s Game Pass service available for PC and Xbox consoles.